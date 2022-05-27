JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JATT Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. JATT Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JATT Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in JATT Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,183,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in JATT Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,848,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in JATT Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,780,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in JATT Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $874,000. Institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector.

