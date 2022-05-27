JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HCNE opened at $9.70 on Friday. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 3.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $852,000.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

