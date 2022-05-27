Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Short Interest Update

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 170.8% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

