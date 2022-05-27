Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the April 30th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of JWSM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,578. Jaws Mustang Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWSM. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,679,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,853,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,146,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 896.6% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

