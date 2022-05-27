JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JCDXF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €21.00 ($22.34) to €22.00 ($23.40) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on JCDecaux from €17.60 ($18.72) to €16.90 ($17.98) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JCDecaux has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.

JCDXF stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

