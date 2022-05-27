JD.com (JD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for JD.com (NASDAQ: JD):

5/26/2022 – JD.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/24/2022 – JD.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

5/19/2022 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $66.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $66.00 to $55.00.

5/18/2022 – JD.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/18/2022 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $117.00 to $106.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – JD.com was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

5/2/2022 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $90.00.

4/13/2022 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at CLSA from $108.00 to $100.00.

3/31/2022 – JD.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.65. 601,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,264,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.51.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in JD.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $754,321,000 after buying an additional 1,055,400 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,164 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 835.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277,722 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,735 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,762,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $543,909,000 after purchasing an additional 558,030 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

