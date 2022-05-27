Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €150.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €150.00 ($159.57) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($151.06) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($147.87) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($151.06) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($164.89) target price on Airbus in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €147.23 ($156.63).

AIR stock opened at €109.06 ($116.02) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €106.07 and a 200-day moving average of €109.16. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($72.64) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($106.35).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

