Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Swiss Re in a research report issued on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swiss Re’s FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSREY. Berenberg Bank lowered Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oddo Bhf lowered Swiss Re from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 95 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.29.

OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.9802 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

