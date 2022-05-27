Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progressive in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.13.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $116.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $120.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,285 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,944 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

