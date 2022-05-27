Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Albemarle Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALB. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.65.

NYSE:ALB opened at $255.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.56 and a 200-day moving average of $224.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $157.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 66.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1,102.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,093 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Albemarle by 22.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

