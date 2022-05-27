Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Frontline Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Frontline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.
FRO has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth $4,626,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $26,910,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontline by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 386,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 2,760.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 311,059 shares during the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Frontline Company Profile (Get Rating)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
