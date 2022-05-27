Jefferies Financial Group Comments on HEICO Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HEICO in a report issued on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.14.

NYSE:HEI opened at $140.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO has a 12 month low of $122.94 and a 12 month high of $159.29. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.98.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,056,000 after buying an additional 456,514 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,404,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 411,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 382,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.98 per share, with a total value of $149,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $2,504,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,365 shares of company stock worth $7,215,709. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile (Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.