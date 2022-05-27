Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.12.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,993,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after buying an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,831,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,738,000 after buying an additional 649,079 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 643,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,654,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after purchasing an additional 378,217 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 87.30%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.