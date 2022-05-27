Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bankinter in a report released on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bankinter’s FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.85) to €6.10 ($6.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upgraded Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bankinter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.52.

BKNIY opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0522 per share. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 33.83%.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

