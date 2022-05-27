Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Nordstrom in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

JWN stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Nordstrom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

