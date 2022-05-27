Jefferies Financial Group Lowers ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target to $101.00

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered ASGN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

ASGN stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.55. ASGN has a 52 week low of $90.96 and a 52 week high of $131.89.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 82.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 5.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 9.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 18.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

