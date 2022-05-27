Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.97 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BXP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.91.

BXP opened at $109.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.59 and a 200 day moving average of $118.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $102.49 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.