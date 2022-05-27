Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kubota Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kubota in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $6.91 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kubota’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.86 EPS.
Separately, Citigroup lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.
About Kubota (Get Rating)
Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.
