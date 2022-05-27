Jeffrey J. Hurd Sells 8,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EQH traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.89. 1,926,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,836. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.49. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $773,363,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $88,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,795 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,796,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $44,231,000.

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

About Equitable (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.