JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.27.

JBLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $10.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.48. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 136.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after buying an additional 1,760,210 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 144,465 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.