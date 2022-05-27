JFE Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of JFE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered JFE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

JFEEF stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. JFE has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

