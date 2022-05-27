JG Boswell Plans Dividend of $4.50 (OTCMKTS:BWEL)

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BWEL opened at $930.00 on Friday. JG Boswell has a 1-year low of $755.00 and a 1-year high of $1,111.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $983.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $990.23.
JG Boswell Company Profile (Get Rating)
