JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JOAN. Piper Sandler lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. JOANN has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 62.50%. The company had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. JOANN’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014 in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,718,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 927,506 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 323,517 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at $3,506,000. Alden Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the 4th quarter valued at $3,069,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 248,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

