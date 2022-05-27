JOANN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,948 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.
JOAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Guggenheim lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.
In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
JOAN opened at $8.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. JOANN has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $325.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.19.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. JOANN had a return on equity of 62.50% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.59%.
JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JOANN (JOAN)
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.