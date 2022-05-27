John Bullock Sells 12,872 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) EVP John Bullock sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,047,008.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,906,404.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Bullock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of Darling Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $485,438.24.

On Thursday, March 3rd, John Bullock sold 720 shares of Darling Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60.

Shares of DAR stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $87.43.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 61.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

