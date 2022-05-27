John David Parker Sells 2,447 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) COO John David Parker sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $100,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John David Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $256,004.48.

Marcus & Millichap stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $41.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,041. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.57. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $58.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $319.46 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,978,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,650,000 after acquiring an additional 25,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,445 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,155,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,533,000 after buying an additional 25,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

