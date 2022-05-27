John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 124.6% from the April 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE PDT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,971. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $17.69.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (Get Rating)
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
