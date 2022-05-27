John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 124.6% from the April 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE PDT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,971. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $17.69.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (Get Rating)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.