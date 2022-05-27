Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.53.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $53.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

