Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,550 ($32.09) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,110 ($26.55) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.17) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,300 ($28.94).

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 2,218 ($27.91) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,053.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,008.28. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,650 ($20.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,231 ($40.66). The company has a market cap of £4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 15 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,349 ($29.56) per share, for a total transaction of £352.35 ($443.37).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

