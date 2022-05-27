Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th.

Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Johnson Outdoors has a payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $64.18 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $125.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.92.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $189.62 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Johnson Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

