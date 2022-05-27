Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th.

Johnson Outdoors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Johnson Outdoors has a payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.83. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $125.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average is $85.92.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $189.62 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 7.81%.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $80,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JOUT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Johnson Outdoors (Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.