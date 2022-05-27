JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€16.60” Price Target for JCDecaux (EPA:DEC)

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) received a €16.60 ($17.66) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DEC. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($27.13) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €22.00 ($23.40) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($22.34) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €19.80 ($21.06) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of EPA DEC opened at €18.07 ($19.22) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.06. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($28.74) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($39.26).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.