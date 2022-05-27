JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€34.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €34.00 ($36.17) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DHER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($93.62) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday.

ETR:DHER opened at €33.15 ($35.27) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.41. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €23.88 ($25.40) and a 52-week high of €134.95 ($143.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

