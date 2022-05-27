JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target to €34.00

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €51.00 ($54.26) to €34.00 ($36.17) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($85.11) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($95.74) to €80.00 ($85.11) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HSBC lowered Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($160.64) to €110.00 ($117.02) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.79. 1,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.72. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $156.03.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

