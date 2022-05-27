JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Price Target to 78.00

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 86.00 to 78.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADEVF. Pareto Securities began coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Adevinta ASA from 140.00 to 123.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Adevinta ASA from 115.00 to 100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adevinta ASA from 160.00 to 140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adevinta ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF remained flat at $$5.92 during trading on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online generalist and classifieds sites. Its products and services portfolio includes generalist classifieds sites and specialist real estate, motors, jobs, fashion, household equipment, and sport equipment sites. The company offers digital services to connect buyers and sellers, as well as facilitates transactions.

