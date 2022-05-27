JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 292

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 307 ($3.86) to GBX 292 ($3.67) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Trainline from GBX 400 ($5.03) to GBX 435 ($5.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 280 ($3.52) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.37) to GBX 319 ($4.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 335.20 ($4.22).

LON TRN opened at GBX 320.40 ($4.03) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -128.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 270.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 255.91. Trainline has a one year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.85) and a one year high of GBX 400 ($5.03).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

