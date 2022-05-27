Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

JUSHF opened at $1.90 on Friday. Jushi has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JUSHF. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Jushi from $3.40 to $3.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Jushi from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Jushi from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

