Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,758 ($22.12) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 3,724 ($46.86). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($98.15) to GBX 4,980 ($62.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,887.80 ($99.26).

Shares of JET opened at GBX 1,676.77 ($21.10) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,193.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,234.04. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 1,415.80 ($17.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,175 ($90.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

