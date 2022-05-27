Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JTKWY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

JTKWY opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.33. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.