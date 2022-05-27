Just Group (LON:JUST) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.14) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 103.23% from the stock’s previous close.

JUST has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.22) to GBX 105 ($1.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 113 ($1.42) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Just Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 106 ($1.33) to GBX 125 ($1.57) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 128.25 ($1.61).

Shares of JUST stock opened at GBX 83.65 ($1.05) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £868.82 million and a P/E ratio of -24.51. The company has a current ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 86.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 85.04. Just Group has a 12 month low of GBX 70.85 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 111.40 ($1.40).

In other news, insider Andy Parsons sold 157,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.12), for a total value of £140,093.12 ($176,284.28).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

