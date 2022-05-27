Justin Chon Sells 3,520 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) insider Justin Chon sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PCB traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. 234,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,118. The stock has a market cap of $306.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.77. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 40.19%. Research analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

PCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 184,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

