Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 165.3% from the April 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of KSI opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,331,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the third quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 371,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 275,769 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 489.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 291,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 241,996 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

