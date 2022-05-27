Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

KNDI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.56. 267,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,943. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.89. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.68.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kandi Technologies Group will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNDI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 447.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 182,851 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 165.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 31,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kandi Technologies Group (Get Rating)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

