Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
KNDI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.56. 267,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,943. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.89. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.68.
Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kandi Technologies Group will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kandi Technologies Group (Get Rating)
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.
