KB Financial Group (KB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE: KB) in the last few weeks:

5/23/2022 – KB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/18/2022 – KB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/15/2022 – KB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/7/2022 – KB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2022 – KB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – KB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE KB traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $48.45. 1,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,453. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 316.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

