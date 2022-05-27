KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KBCSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KBC Group from €71.00 ($75.53) to €69.00 ($73.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($82.98) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($84.04) to €75.00 ($79.79) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($82.98) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.30 to $63.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.32.

KBCSY opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $49.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

