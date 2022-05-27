KeyCorp Comments on Portland General Electric’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Portland General Electric in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Shares of POR stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 74.14%.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.