KeyCorp Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $207.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $229.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.77.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $168.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.37. Workday has a 52 week low of $157.49 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,681.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Workday by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Workday by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Workday by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 463,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,854,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

