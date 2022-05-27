KeyCorp Trims Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price to $90.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.37.

Shares of MRVL opened at $56.99 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average of $70.97.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,631,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,159 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

