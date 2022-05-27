KeyCorp Weighs in on Avangrid, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Avangrid in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s FY2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

AGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.35. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Avangrid by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

