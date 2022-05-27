Keyera (KEY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Keyera (TSE: KEY):

5/12/2022 – Keyera was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a C$36.50 price target on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$36.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

4/11/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$40.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$37.00 to C$40.50.

3/30/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

KEY opened at C$33.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.29. Keyera Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$26.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75. The firm has a market cap of C$7.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Keyera Corp. will post 1.9005624 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.69%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

